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Tunisia's Media Under Siege: The Fall of Free Speech

A Tunisian court sentenced editor Ghassen Ben Khelifa to two years in prison, sparking concerns of a systemic attack on free speech. Rights groups and unions criticize the government's crackdown on dissent. Despite President Saied's insistence on guaranteed freedoms, journalists face increasing prosecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:15 IST
Tunisia's Media Under Siege: The Fall of Free Speech
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

In a move criticized as part of a systemic erosion of free speech, a Tunisian court sentenced Ghassen Ben Khelifa, editor of the news website Inhiyaz, to two years in prison. This decision is seen by the journalists' union and rights groups as part of a broader crackdown on media freedom.

The union described the charges as fabricated and an example of a failing system under President Kais Saied, who began ruling by decree in 2021. Saied denies accusations of suppressing press freedom, maintaining that all freedoms are protected in Tunisia.

This ruling follows other similar cases, including the recent sentencing of journalists Mourad Zghidi and Borhen Bsaies, which critics argue are retaliatory. The situation highlights broader concerns over the dismantling of democratic safeguards and the targeting of dissenting voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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