Sukhbir Singh Badal's Bold Claims and Accusations in Punjab Politics

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has leveled serious accusations against the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming they politicized sacrilege incidents in Punjab while failing to implement strict actions. Highlighting a report, Badal noted the alarming statistic of 597 cases in the past decade with few convictions.

Criticism extended to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, with Badal challenging the narrative that Punjab's school education is leading. He accused the Mann government of merely renaming existing schools and organizing costly rallies at the state's expense, calling it a significant scam requiring independent investigation.

Looking ahead to upcoming assembly elections, Badal promised comprehensive policy changes, including non-diversion of water resources, energy benefits, education reforms, and youth welfare initiatives. He detailed plans like interest-free loans, a Skill University, and pension increases, setting a competitive political stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)