Revanth Reddy's Kerala Assembly Campaign: A Strategic Political Move
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to campaign in the Kerala Assembly polls for Congress candidates. He has departed for Kerala to bolster the Congress-led UDF against the ruling LDF in the upcoming April elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move aimed at strengthening Congress's position, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will actively campaign for Congress candidates in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.
He embarked on his journey to the southern state late Tuesday night, marking another significant step in the political landscape.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is determined to reclaim power from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the polls scheduled for April 9.
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- Revanth Reddy
- Telangana
- Kerala Assembly
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- Congress
- UDF
- LDF
- politics
- elections
- state
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