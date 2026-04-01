US-Iran Conflict Escalates: Global Repercussions and Diplomatic Struggles

Tensions between the US and Iran have intensified, with the conflict over oil supply lines causing widespread disruption to international markets. The US President suggested that countries coping with high fuel prices should source their own oil, while the ongoing war continues to impact the global economy significantly.

Diplomatic efforts face obstacles as US officials debate the viability of third-party mediation in negotiations with Iran. Concerns over security have been raised about potential talks in Pakistan, with previous attempts at mediation proving unsuccessful.

The military standoff has seen increased deployment, with the USS George H W Bush joining two other aircraft carriers in the Middle East. In retaliation, Iran's Revolutionary Guard has threatened US tech firms, accusing them of espionage. Despite calls for ceasefire and diplomatic resolution, the conflict remains unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)