US Service Member Rescued Amid Rising Tensions in Middle East

The tensions between the United States and Iran escalated dramatically as reports surfaced of a US fighter jet being shot down over Iranian territory. The jet crash prompted a high-stakes rescue operation, culminating in the recovery of a missing US service member, as confirmed by President Donald Trump.

Trump highlighted the precision and enormity of the rescue mission, explaining that the effort involved numerous aircraft and around-the-clock location tracking. The service member, though injured, is expected to recover. This incident marks a volatile point in a conflict marked by frequent military strikes and accusations.

Simultaneously, Gulf region tensions intensified with drone attacks on essential infrastructure in Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE, causing extensive damage without reported injuries, as efforts to stabilize the situation continued amid diplomatic negotiations and military threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)