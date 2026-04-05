Deontay Wilder Challenges Anthony Joshua to Long-Awaited Heavyweight Showdown
Deontay Wilder has challenged Anthony Joshua for a highly anticipated heavyweight boxing match. This comes after Wilder's victory over Derek Chisora in London. The potential clash between Wilder, a former WBC champion, and Joshua, who previously held the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles, has long been awaited by boxing fans.
Deontay Wilder has publicly called upon fellow former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua for a long-anticipated boxing matchup. This follows Wilder's recent narrow victory against Derek Chisora in London.
The American boxer, visibly eager for the matchup, exchanged a few words and a fist-bump with Joshua post-fight, initiating speculation about the potential face-off between the two titans.
Wilder and Joshua, once titleholders of the WBC and WBA, IBF, WBO belts respectively, have never squared off, much to the disappointment of fans. A unified championship bout failed to materialize previously due to Wilder's losses to Tyson Fury and Joshua's belt loss to Oleksandr Usyk.
(With inputs from agencies.)