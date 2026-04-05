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Deontay Wilder Challenges Anthony Joshua to Long-Awaited Heavyweight Showdown

Deontay Wilder has challenged Anthony Joshua for a highly anticipated heavyweight boxing match. This comes after Wilder's victory over Derek Chisora in London. The potential clash between Wilder, a former WBC champion, and Joshua, who previously held the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles, has long been awaited by boxing fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:23 IST
Deontay Wilder Challenges Anthony Joshua to Long-Awaited Heavyweight Showdown

Deontay Wilder has publicly called upon fellow former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua for a long-anticipated boxing matchup. This follows Wilder's recent narrow victory against Derek Chisora in London.

The American boxer, visibly eager for the matchup, exchanged a few words and a fist-bump with Joshua post-fight, initiating speculation about the potential face-off between the two titans.

Wilder and Joshua, once titleholders of the WBC and WBA, IBF, WBO belts respectively, have never squared off, much to the disappointment of fans. A unified championship bout failed to materialize previously due to Wilder's losses to Tyson Fury and Joshua's belt loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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