Russia Urges De-Escalation in Iran Conflict, Calls for Diplomatic Approach

Russia has expressed optimism about de-escalating tensions in the Iran conflict, urging the United States to abandon ultimatums and return to the negotiating table. The call for peace was made following talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized both countries' commitment to avoiding actions that could undermine remaining diplomatic efforts, including in the U.N. Security Council. They stressed the importance of focusing on political solutions.

The ministry reaffirmed Russia's backing for initiatives aimed at de-escalating tensions, highlighting the need for a long-term, stable normalization of the situation in the Middle East. This would require the United States to change its current approach and promote constructive dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)