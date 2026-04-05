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Russia Urges De-Escalation in Iran Conflict, Calls for Diplomatic Approach

Russia expressed hope for the de-escalation of the Iran conflict, urging the U.S. to return to negotiations and abandon ultimatums. Following discussions between Russian and Iranian foreign ministers, both nations emphasized avoiding actions that could hinder diplomatic efforts, advocating for sustainable Middle Eastern normalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 22:06 IST
Russia Urges De-Escalation in Iran Conflict, Calls for Diplomatic Approach
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Russia has expressed optimism about de-escalating tensions in the Iran conflict, urging the United States to abandon ultimatums and return to the negotiating table. The call for peace was made following talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized both countries' commitment to avoiding actions that could undermine remaining diplomatic efforts, including in the U.N. Security Council. They stressed the importance of focusing on political solutions.

The ministry reaffirmed Russia's backing for initiatives aimed at de-escalating tensions, highlighting the need for a long-term, stable normalization of the situation in the Middle East. This would require the United States to change its current approach and promote constructive dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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