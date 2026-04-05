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Venugopal Challenges PM Modi Over FCRA Amendment Allegations

Congress leader K C Venugopal criticized PM Modi's accusations against the UDF regarding the FCRA amendments. Venugopal expressed disappointment, calling Modi's remarks humiliating and demanded the government abandon the controversial amendments. He raised queries on the lack of parliamentary procedure and questioned the government's motives behind the Bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-04-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 22:35 IST
Venugopal Challenges PM Modi Over FCRA Amendment Allegations
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  • India

K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary, openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for his remark accusing the United Democratic Front (UDF) of spreading misinformation regarding the FCRA amendments. In his letter, Venugopal expressed deep disappointment over Modi's statements, characterizing them as problematic and degrading to the community.

During a rally in Thiruvalla, Kerala, Modi alleged that both UDF and LDF were misinforming about the FCRA and the Uniform Civil Code, citing Goa as a benchmark. Venugopal, representing the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, stressed the adverse ramifications of these amendments and demanded the government halt such legislative attempts.

He posed several pressing questions to the Prime Minister challenging the withdrawal of the amendment, suggesting a guilty conscience. Other issues included concerns over bypassing parliamentary norms and questioning the timing of the Bill amid ongoing state elections, signifying it was a calculated government move.

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