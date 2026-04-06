Diplomatic Strain: South Korea’s Apology for Unapproved Drone Flight
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung issued an apology to North Korea over a drone incident conducted without official approval. He emphasized the government's dedication to avoiding similar disputes in the future. The President stated that unintended military tensions were raised due to a private individual's actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-04-2026 06:51 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 06:51 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung extended an apology to North Korea on Monday following an unauthorized drone flight by a private individual. The incident has sparked diplomatic tension between the two nations.
In a cabinet meeting, Lee addressed the situation candidly. He emphasized that the actions were not government-sanctioned, expressing regret that they had caused unnecessary military strains between the countries.
Lee reiterated Seoul's commitment to preventing such incidents in the future, as the nation strives to maintain peaceful relations with its northern neighbor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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