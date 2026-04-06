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Airstrikes and Tensions: A Night of Explosions in Iran

Airstrikes targeted Iran's Sharif University of Technology, suspected of military ties, and a residential area in Qom, leaving at least five dead. The chaos forced schools online and failed to reveal immediate target clarity. The Revolutionary Guard's sites have been under repeated attacks during the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2026 07:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 07:38 IST
Airstrikes and Tensions: A Night of Explosions in Iran
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  • United Arab Emirates

Early on Monday morning, a series of airstrikes hit Iran's capital, targeting the Sharif University of Technology. Iranian media reported significant damage to the campus buildings and a nearby natural gas distribution site. The exact target remains unidentified, amid ongoing transitions to online schooling due to the conflict.

The university has faced sanctions from multiple countries for its military collaborations, notably with Iran's ballistic missile program overseen by the Revolutionary Guard. Amidst repeated assaults, the Guard has used secondary sites as rallying points for their operations.

Concurrently, an airstrike in Qom, reported by the state-run IRAN daily, resulted in at least five fatalities. Qom, a significant Shiite seminary city, witnessed intense aerial activity as explosions and low-flying jets pierced the night sky. Casualty and materiel loss details remain undisclosed.

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