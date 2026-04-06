Airstrikes and Tensions: A Night of Explosions in Iran

Early on Monday morning, a series of airstrikes hit Iran's capital, targeting the Sharif University of Technology. Iranian media reported significant damage to the campus buildings and a nearby natural gas distribution site. The exact target remains unidentified, amid ongoing transitions to online schooling due to the conflict.

The university has faced sanctions from multiple countries for its military collaborations, notably with Iran's ballistic missile program overseen by the Revolutionary Guard. Amidst repeated assaults, the Guard has used secondary sites as rallying points for their operations.

Concurrently, an airstrike in Qom, reported by the state-run IRAN daily, resulted in at least five fatalities. Qom, a significant Shiite seminary city, witnessed intense aerial activity as explosions and low-flying jets pierced the night sky. Casualty and materiel loss details remain undisclosed.