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Mysterious Airstrike: Tragedy in Tehran

An airstrike on a residential building in a city near Tehran claimed at least 13 lives. The attack's origin and motivation remain unclear as neither Israel nor the US claimed responsibility. Tensions are high following a previous threat from US President Donald Trump regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2026 07:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 07:59 IST
Mysterious Airstrike: Tragedy in Tehran
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  • United Arab Emirates

An airstrike hit a residential building in a city southwest of Tehran early Monday morning, resulting in the death of at least 13 people, according to Iranian media reports.

The semiofficial Fars news agency and Nour News identified the location of the strike near Eslamshar, but the reason the building was targeted remains unknown.

Both Israel and the United States have refrained from claiming responsibility for the strike. It follows a period of tension after US President Donald Trump issued a profanity-laced threat, demanding Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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