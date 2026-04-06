Mysterious Airstrike: Tragedy in Tehran

An airstrike hit a residential building in a city southwest of Tehran early Monday morning, resulting in the death of at least 13 people, according to Iranian media reports.

The semiofficial Fars news agency and Nour News identified the location of the strike near Eslamshar, but the reason the building was targeted remains unknown.

Both Israel and the United States have refrained from claiming responsibility for the strike. It follows a period of tension after US President Donald Trump issued a profanity-laced threat, demanding Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)