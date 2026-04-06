Pakistan and Congress: Controversial Allegations Rock Assam Politics
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress of falsely alleging his wife has multiple passports and properties in Dubai, based on information from a Pakistani social media group. Sarma claimed these allegations aimed to influence Assam elections, labeling them a crime against the nation and legally punishable.
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In a heated press conference, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress party of spreading false allegations. Sarma claimed that his wife was wrongly implicated in possessing multiple passports and properties abroad, based on information sourced from a Pakistani social media group.
Sarma argued these charges were strategically made to sway the upcoming Assam elections, describing it as a national crime. He stated these actions are legally punishable, and his wife has filed a complaint against Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.
The BJP leader also pointed to a broader agenda, suggesting Pakistan's involvement to alter election outcomes. Sarma criticized Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, for allegedly participating in misleading narratives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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