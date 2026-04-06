Pakistan and Congress: Controversial Allegations Rock Assam Politics

In a heated press conference, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress party of spreading false allegations. Sarma claimed that his wife was wrongly implicated in possessing multiple passports and properties abroad, based on information sourced from a Pakistani social media group.

Sarma argued these charges were strategically made to sway the upcoming Assam elections, describing it as a national crime. He stated these actions are legally punishable, and his wife has filed a complaint against Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

The BJP leader also pointed to a broader agenda, suggesting Pakistan's involvement to alter election outcomes. Sarma criticized Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, for allegedly participating in misleading narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)