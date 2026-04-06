Left Menu

Pakistan and Congress: Controversial Allegations Rock Assam Politics

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress of falsely alleging his wife has multiple passports and properties in Dubai, based on information from a Pakistani social media group. Sarma claimed these allegations aimed to influence Assam elections, labeling them a crime against the nation and legally punishable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 09:58 IST
Pakistan and Congress: Controversial Allegations Rock Assam Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated press conference, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress party of spreading false allegations. Sarma claimed that his wife was wrongly implicated in possessing multiple passports and properties abroad, based on information sourced from a Pakistani social media group.

Sarma argued these charges were strategically made to sway the upcoming Assam elections, describing it as a national crime. He stated these actions are legally punishable, and his wife has filed a complaint against Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

The BJP leader also pointed to a broader agenda, suggesting Pakistan's involvement to alter election outcomes. Sarma criticized Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, for allegedly participating in misleading narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Auto Retail Hits Historic High: A Shift in Industry Growth

Indian Auto Retail Hits Historic High: A Shift in Industry Growth

 India
2
CBI's enquiry to cover award & execution of public works, contracts & work orders in Arunachal Pradesh from Jan 1, 2015 to Dec 31, 2025: SC.

CBI's enquiry to cover award & execution of public works, contracts & work o...

 India
3
India's Service Sector Growth Slows Amid Rising Costs and Global Challenges

India's Service Sector Growth Slows Amid Rising Costs and Global Challenges

 India
4
Kataib Hezbollah Warns of Attacks Amid Hormuz Tensions

Kataib Hezbollah Warns of Attacks Amid Hormuz Tensions

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026