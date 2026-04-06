Escalating Tensions: Trump's Threats Ignite Iran-Israel Conflict

US President Donald Trump intensified his threat to Iran on Sunday, vowing severe attacks on the nation's critical infrastructure if the government does not meet his demand to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz. These threats have further destabilized an already tense region.

The ongoing conflict, starting with joint US-Israeli strikes, has resulted in significant casualties and damage across Iran. Key strikes hit cities like Ahvaz, Karaj, and Tehran, while Iranian missile strikes impacted Haifa in Israel. Both nations accuse each other of targeting civilians, with the specter of war crimes looming.

In response to Trump's escalated threats, global oil markets have reacted sharply, with crude prices jumping more than 2%. As tensions rise, a recent Israeli strike killed Pierre Mouawad, a Lebanese Forces party official, adding to the complex web of regional and sectarian tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)