Recent developments in the Middle East indicate Israel is shifting from mere reactionary measures to actively shaping regional dynamics. By employing military interventions and forming strategic alliances, Israel is redefining its role and exerting influence over neighbor states such as Syria and Iran.

Notably, Israel's partnerships with Greece and Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean form part of a broader security framework. This cooperation entails joint military exercises and intelligence sharing, serving not only shared regional interests but also Israel's strategic positioning.

This strategy also extends to the Horn of Africa, where Israel's recognition of Somaliland introduces new complexities, countering Turkey's influence in Somalia. By prioritizing power and regional fragmentation, Israel ensures its dominance relies on sustained tensions rather than peaceful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)