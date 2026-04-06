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Israel Eliminates Top Iranian Intelligence Official

Israel announced the elimination of Iran's Revolutionary Guard intelligence chief. Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, stated that the attack was part of efforts to prevent terrorism and weaken Iran's governmental capabilities. The steel and petrochemical sectors in Iran have also suffered significant damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:48 IST
Israel Eliminates Top Iranian Intelligence Official
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Israel has confirmed the assassination of the intelligence chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, marking a significant escalation in tensions between the two nations. The announcement came from Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz.

Katz emphasized the continued efforts to dismantle Iran's terrorist infrastructure, asserting that the leaders of such networks are being systematically targeted. This operation is seen as an extension of Israel's broader strategy to counteract Iranian threats, particularly those affecting Israeli civilians.

In addition to targeting military personnel, Israel claims to have inflicted heavy damage on Iran's steel and petrochemical industries, further destabilizing key national operations. Katz reiterated Israel's commitment to eroding Iran's terrorist capabilities and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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