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Tamil Nadu Election Fever: Leaders File Nominations

Prominent political figures in Tamil Nadu have filed nominations for the upcoming Assembly elections. Key players include leaders from AIADMK, BJP, and DMDK, with a plethora of candidates from various parties. Election processes include paperwork scrutiny and finalizing the candidate list before the April 23 polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:07 IST
Tamil Nadu Election Fever: Leaders File Nominations
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In a significant political development, a host of prominent leaders from Tamil Nadu, including AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP's L Murugan, have filed their nomination papers for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The last date for filing nominations saw senior politicians and their supporters reach offices across the state. Nominations were submitted particularly for key constituencies such as Avanasi (SC), Mylapore, and Coimbatore North, illustrating the heated battle for these crucial seats.

With the scrutiny and withdrawal phases of the election process just around the corner, Tamil Nadu is poised for a significant electoral showdown on April 23, followed by vote counting on May 4. As the final list of candidates awaits announcement, the political climate intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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