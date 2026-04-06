Tamil Nadu Election Fever: Leaders File Nominations
Prominent political figures in Tamil Nadu have filed nominations for the upcoming Assembly elections. Key players include leaders from AIADMK, BJP, and DMDK, with a plethora of candidates from various parties. Election processes include paperwork scrutiny and finalizing the candidate list before the April 23 polls.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, a host of prominent leaders from Tamil Nadu, including AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP's L Murugan, have filed their nomination papers for the forthcoming Assembly elections.
The last date for filing nominations saw senior politicians and their supporters reach offices across the state. Nominations were submitted particularly for key constituencies such as Avanasi (SC), Mylapore, and Coimbatore North, illustrating the heated battle for these crucial seats.
With the scrutiny and withdrawal phases of the election process just around the corner, Tamil Nadu is poised for a significant electoral showdown on April 23, followed by vote counting on May 4. As the final list of candidates awaits announcement, the political climate intensifies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar files nomination papers for Apr 23 Baramati assembly bypoll.
Sunetra Pawar Set to File Nomination Amid Appeals for Unopposed Baramati Bypoll
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP, Urges Return to Ballot Voting
Legal Storm Over Trump's Executive Order on Mail-In Voting
Democratic Attorneys General Challenge Trump's Order on Mail-In Voting