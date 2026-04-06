BJP's Optimism in Bihar: Awaiting a Political Shift

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighted the party's anticipation for a significant political development in Bihar, where it expects to lead following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's potential resignation. The statement was made at the BJP's state headquarters during an event celebrating the party's 47th foundation day.

Prasad reflected on the BJP's journey since the 1984 Lok Sabha polls when the party secured just two seats. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the current political strength, hinting at the possibility of the BJP finally heading the government in Bihar, the only major Hindi-speaking state it has yet to lead.

Aside from Bihar, Prasad expressed optimism about the BJP's performance in upcoming assembly elections in several states, predicting victories in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and increasing influence in Kerala. The event also saw attendance from Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, who expressed aspirations for long-term BJP governance in Bihar.