BJP's 47th Foundation Day: A Celebration of Growth and Inclusion

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commemorated its 47th foundation day on Monday across Jammu and Kashmir, with party members orchestrating rallies, flag ceremonies, and events to promote its ideology and achievements.

Events took place from booth to district levels, underscoring the successes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. BJP leaders such as Sat Sharma, highlighted the party's evolution since its inception in 1980 and its approach centered around inclusive development.

With around 18 crore members, BJP leaders like MLA Yudhvir Sethi portrayed the organisation as a bastion of selfless service. Party workers, considered 'soldiers' of the organisation, reiterated their dedication to national progress during celebrations attended by senior leaders and grassroots supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)