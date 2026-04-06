Greek Political Scandal: EU Prosecutors Intensify Farm Fraud Probe
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urges EU prosecutors to act quickly in a farm fraud case implicating Greek lawmakers and stockbreeders. The investigation could have significant political implications, with accusations against MPs involving fraud and breach of trust in EU subsidy claims.
The Greek political landscape faces turbulence as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis calls for swift action from EU prosecutors in a farm subsidy fraud investigation involving members of his New Democracy party. This scandal threatens to disrupt the government's stability and erode public trust.
European prosecutors have charged numerous Greek stockbreeders with fabricating pastureland ownership to secure EU subsidies, possibly with assistance from state employees and conservative politicians. The inquiry has expanded, with a request for the Greek parliament to remove the immunity of at least 11 MPs for further investigation.
Mitsotakis emphasized the importance of transparency and lawmakers' presumption of innocence, advocating for reforms to prevent clientelism. The Greek parliament is poised to vote on lifting the MPs' immunity, as evidence reveals alleged political pressure on subsidy agency officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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