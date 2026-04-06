BJP's Nation-First Politics: A Journey from Struggle to Aspiration

BJP leader Babulal Marandi asserted that the party's core principle, 'nation first', is pivotal in its growth and aims for a strong India. Speaking during the BJP's 47th foundation day celebrations, he emphasized the importance of a strong BJP in building a strong nation.

Highlighting the journey from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Marandi described it as a struggle aimed at elevating India to a global leadership position. State BJP president Aditya Sahu credited the party's growth to dedicated workers and their pursuit of a self-reliant India.

Meanwhile, the state Congress criticized the BJP, claiming a departure from its original principles of nationalism, good governance, and transparency, accusing it of focusing on division and centralization of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)