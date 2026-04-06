Left Menu

BJP's Nation-First Politics: A Journey from Struggle to Aspiration

The BJP, driven by the 'nation first' principle, focuses on strengthening India, according to Babulal Marandi. The party celebrated its 47th foundation day, emphasizing commitment to national interests and ideological roots. Critics, however, claim the party has strayed from its foundational values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:19 IST
BJP's Nation-First Politics: A Journey from Struggle to Aspiration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Babulal Marandi asserted that the party's core principle, 'nation first', is pivotal in its growth and aims for a strong India. Speaking during the BJP's 47th foundation day celebrations, he emphasized the importance of a strong BJP in building a strong nation.

Highlighting the journey from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Marandi described it as a struggle aimed at elevating India to a global leadership position. State BJP president Aditya Sahu credited the party's growth to dedicated workers and their pursuit of a self-reliant India.

Meanwhile, the state Congress criticized the BJP, claiming a departure from its original principles of nationalism, good governance, and transparency, accusing it of focusing on division and centralization of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nuh Police Cracks Down on Cyber Fraud with Arrests

Nuh Police Cracks Down on Cyber Fraud with Arrests

 India
2
Punjab CM Mann Pledges Compensation for Crop Damage Amidst Inclement Weather

Punjab CM Mann Pledges Compensation for Crop Damage Amidst Inclement Weather

 India
3
Nuh Police Clamp Down on Cyber Criminals

Nuh Police Clamp Down on Cyber Criminals

 India
4
Xi Jinping’s Vision for a Greener China Amid Global Energy Shocks

Xi Jinping’s Vision for a Greener China Amid Global Energy Shocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026