BJP's Nation-First Politics: A Journey from Struggle to Aspiration
The BJP, driven by the 'nation first' principle, focuses on strengthening India, according to Babulal Marandi. The party celebrated its 47th foundation day, emphasizing commitment to national interests and ideological roots. Critics, however, claim the party has strayed from its foundational values.
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Babulal Marandi asserted that the party's core principle, 'nation first', is pivotal in its growth and aims for a strong India. Speaking during the BJP's 47th foundation day celebrations, he emphasized the importance of a strong BJP in building a strong nation.
Highlighting the journey from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Marandi described it as a struggle aimed at elevating India to a global leadership position. State BJP president Aditya Sahu credited the party's growth to dedicated workers and their pursuit of a self-reliant India.
Meanwhile, the state Congress criticized the BJP, claiming a departure from its original principles of nationalism, good governance, and transparency, accusing it of focusing on division and centralization of power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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