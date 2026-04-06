Escalating Tensions: Attacks on Iran's Petrochemical Industry

Iran's Marvdasht petrochemical complex came under attack by the United States and Israel, according to Iran's state media reports on Monday. This marks the second incident targeting Iran's petrochemical sector in less than a day.

State media indicated that the fire triggered by the attack has been successfully contained with no substantial physical damage reported. However, the incident underscores escalating tensions in the region.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed an earlier strike on Iran's largest petrochemical facility in Asaluyeh, describing it as a significant economic setback for Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)