Escalating Tensions: Attacks on Iran's Petrochemical Industry
Iran's Marvdasht petrochemical complex was reportedly attacked by the United States and Israel. This follows another incident at Asaluyeh, also attributed to Israel. Both attacks took place within 24 hours, posing significant economic implications for Iran's petrochemical sector, although initial reports suggest limited physical damage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:34 IST
Iran's Marvdasht petrochemical complex came under attack by the United States and Israel, according to Iran's state media reports on Monday. This marks the second incident targeting Iran's petrochemical sector in less than a day.
State media indicated that the fire triggered by the attack has been successfully contained with no substantial physical damage reported. However, the incident underscores escalating tensions in the region.
Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed an earlier strike on Iran's largest petrochemical facility in Asaluyeh, describing it as a significant economic setback for Tehran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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