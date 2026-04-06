AI-Driven Supply Shock: Economic Game Changer?

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett shared his insights with CNBC, asserting that a notable 'supply shock' presently affecting the U.S. economy might pave the way for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.

This economic shift is attributed to heightened capital spending and advances in artificial intelligence, which are boosting productivity and applying downward pressure on inflation.

Hassett revealed that if Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump's nominee, assumes the position of Federal Reserve chair, these conditions could facilitate a reduction in interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)