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Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party's Narrow Development Vision

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of restricting development to Saifai, neglecting districts like Azamgarh. He praised BJP's 'Nation First' approach at an event, highlighting regional advancements and the recognition of Azamgarh's identity. Adityanath emphasized the importance of self-reliance for women in nation-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:37 IST
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party's Narrow Development Vision
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a critical attack on the Samajwadi Party on Monday, accusing them of limiting development to their stronghold, Saifai, and ignoring regions like Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, and Jaunpur.

He emphasized that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prioritizes the nation over party and individual interests and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the vision of the party's founders.

Speaking at the inauguration of a milk chilling center, Adityanath also stressed the importance of self-reliance among women for national development, arguing that self-reliant women are crucial to building stronger societal units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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