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TMC's Fiery Volley: Banerjee Slams Modi and Shah Over Pakistan Threat Silence

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their silence on Pakistan's Defence Minister's threat to Kolkata. Ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, Banerjee questioned their courage and commitment to India's sovereignty. The elections mark another bout between TMC and BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:54 IST
TMC's Fiery Volley: Banerjee Slams Modi and Shah Over Pakistan Threat Silence
AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a blistering critique ahead of West Bengal's upcoming assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He accused them of lacking the courage to condemn Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's reported threat to attack Kolkata.

Addressing a public rally, Banerjee lambasted, 'The self-proclaimed '56-inch' Prime Minister and his Home Minister are too engaged in election rhetoric to address serious external threats against Bengal. Pakistan's Defence Minister has openly threatened to strike a major Indian city, yet Modi and Shah remain silent.'

The assembly elections, scheduled for April, will see a fierce battle between TMC and BJP. With the elections being held in two phases, observers are keenly watching if the BJP can increase its tally from the 77 seats secured in the last elections, where TMC emerged victorious with 213 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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