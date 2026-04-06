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Tripura CM Pushes for BJP Dominance in TTAADC Elections Amidst Political Tensions

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed confidence in the BJP's development-focused policies, positioning them against regional parties like Tipra Motha. Asserting BJP's national priority stance, Saha emphasized the importance of upcoming TTAADC elections, predicting victories amidst opposition accusations and advocating solutions for displaced Bengalis alongside BJP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:42 IST
Tripura CM Pushes for BJP Dominance in TTAADC Elections Amidst Political Tensions
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday emphasized the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitment to national development, asserting that the party's philosophy prioritizes the nation, then the party, and finally, the individual. He criticized regional parties such as Tipra Motha and CPIM for allegedly putting personal and party interests ahead of the country's needs.

Speaking at an election rally in Dasda Bazar in Tripura's North District, Saha discussed the significance of the upcoming TTAADC elections, stating, "In this TTAADC election, Tipra Motha must be reduced to zero. There is no difference in policy between the Trinamool Congress and the Tipra Motha Party." Saha underscored the historical importance of BJP contesting 28 seats in these elections and referenced the party's steady growth since its inception in 1980.

Saha also addressed issues of corruption, accusing communists of misuse of power during their long tenure and assured supporters that BJP aims to eradicate such practices. Highlighting attempts to attack BJP members, he called for the victory of BJP-nominated candidate Shailendra Nath in the region, promising a permanent resolution for Kanchanpur's displaced Bengalis after discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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