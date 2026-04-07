Tensions Escalate in Middle East as Iran Pushes for End to Conflict

Iran has called for a lasting resolution to its ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel. Rejecting U.S. pressure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran insists on conditions that mark the end of regional hostilities and a lifting of sanctions.

U.S. President Donald Trump maintained his hardline stance, setting a strict deadline for negotiations while threatening further action. Despite diplomatic efforts brokered by Pakistan, tensions remain high with military actions persisting across the region.

The global economy remains adversely affected, with rising fuel prices and increased political unease, particularly for the U.S. administration facing upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)