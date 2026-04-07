White House Proposes TSA Overhaul with Major Job Cuts

The White House has unveiled a proposal aimed at drastically reducing the workforce and budget of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which oversees airport security. As part of the budget plan for the next fiscal year, the proposal suggests cutting more than 9,400 jobs and slashing over $1.5 billion in funding.

These proposed cuts have sparked renewed calls from some Republican lawmakers to privatize the TSA completely. The initiative comes as Congress prepares to discuss the White House budget request. Previously, the TSA faced challenges due to funding disruptions that resulted in employee payment issues.

President Donald Trump has been vocal in his criticism of the TSA, suggesting a shift towards privatization, and has yet to appoint a replacement for its former head, David Pekoske. The proposal could see around 4,500 jobs cut through privatization, with an additional 4,800 jobs being eliminated due to increased efficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)