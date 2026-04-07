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Zelenskiy's Ceasefire Proposal Meets Russian Resistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has suggested a ceasefire to Russia, contingent on halting attacks on energy infrastructure. The proposal, conveyed via the U.S., aims for peace through security guarantees. Despite being prompted by Easter, Russia has instead launched new attacks, rejecting the idea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 00:48 IST
Zelenskiy's Ceasefire Proposal Meets Russian Resistance
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated his proposal for a ceasefire to Russia, contingent upon the cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure. The proposal, delivered through U.S. intermediaries, emphasizes security guarantees as the cornerstone of enduring peace, he explained in his nightly address.

Despite the offer, intended to coincide with Easter celebrations significant to both nations, Zelenskiy reported that Russia responded with aggression, deploying Iranian-designed Shahed drones in recent attacks. A similar peace initiative had been suggested for Easter, a period of spiritual importance in Ukraine and Russia.

In an emotional plea, Zelenskiy criticized Russia's indifference to peace during the Easter period, following a fatal attack on the Black Sea port of Odesa. He expressed disappointment at Russia's lack of response to the ceasefire proposal, suggesting it is unmoved by sacred times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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