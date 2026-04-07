Tensions Escalate: Iran Rejects U.S. Ultimatum Amid War Threats
Amid ongoing conflict, Iran rejected a U.S. ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz, despite threats from Trump to escalate attacks. Tehran demanded a lasting end to hostilities, lifting of sanctions, and regional conflict resolution. Strikes on civilian infrastructure have been criticized globally, further fueling tensions.
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Iran has rebuffed a United States ultimatum advocating for the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for the global energy supply.
The standoff comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump's stark warning that Iran could face severe military action if it does not comply with the deadline, which has further strained an already volatile situation in the Middle East.
Adding to the complexity, Iran insists on a lasting ceasefire, the lifting of crippling sanctions, and a framework for regional stability, as U.S. and Israeli strikes exacerbate an increasingly dire humanitarian situation across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- ceasefire
- infrastructure
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