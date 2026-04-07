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U.N. Struggles to Secure Strait of Hormuz Amid Tensions

The U.N. Security Council is set to vote on a resolution to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, amid rising oil prices and conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. The resolution's language has been softened after opposition from China and Russia, focusing on defensive coordination without authorizing force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 04:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 04:38 IST
U.N. Struggles to Secure Strait of Hormuz Amid Tensions
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The U.N. Security Council is preparing for a pivotal vote on a resolution to safeguard commercial shipping routes in the crucial Strait of Hormuz. This comes as oil prices climb due to ongoing tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran, following a conflict that has persisted for over five weeks.

Bahrain, spearheading the initiative, faced opposition from China and Russia, leading to a compromise that removed any authorization for the use of force. Instead, the resolution calls for nations to coordinate defensively to ensure the strait's safety.

Efforts to pass the resolution require at least nine supporting votes without vetoes from permanent council members. China's resistance stems from concerns about escalating conflicts, while Iran demands an end to hostilities as strategic negotiations continue.

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