Strengthening Ties: India-US Strategic Partnership Goals
India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and US envoy to New Delhi, Sergei Gor, have met in Washington DC to reinforce the strategic relationship between the two nations. They emphasized their commitment to achieving goals set by their leaders and valued each other's partnership in these efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2026 06:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 06:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
In an important step towards reinforcing international diplomatic ties, India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met with the US envoy to New Delhi, Sergei Gor, in Washington DC.
The diplomats discussed advancing the strategic goals set by their respective nation's leaders, highlighting concerted efforts on both sides.
Both Kwatra and Gor used social media to express mutual respect and commitment to enhancing the India-US strategic partnership, emphasizing the importance of their meeting.
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