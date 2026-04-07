Strengthening Ties: India-US Strategic Partnership Goals

In an important step towards reinforcing international diplomatic ties, India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met with the US envoy to New Delhi, Sergei Gor, in Washington DC.

The diplomats discussed advancing the strategic goals set by their respective nation's leaders, highlighting concerted efforts on both sides.

Both Kwatra and Gor used social media to express mutual respect and commitment to enhancing the India-US strategic partnership, emphasizing the importance of their meeting.