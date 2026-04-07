Historic Peace Mission: Taiwan's Opposition Leader Heads to China Amid Tensions

Taiwan opposition leader Cheng Li-wun embarked on a significant peace mission to China on Tuesday. Her visit aims to engage with Chinese officials, possibly including President Xi Jinping, amidst escalating military tension surrounding Taiwan.

Cheng, who leads the Kuomintang, Taiwan's primary opposition party, emphasized the importance of pursuing peace to prevent Taiwan from potential warfare. She urged unity among Taiwanese citizens, despite some public concern over the trip's effectiveness and intentions.

As China's military presence increases around Taiwan, with several warships positioned nearby, Taiwanese government officials call on China to respect Taiwan's democratically elected government. However, skepticism remains regarding the possible outcomes of the upcoming U.S.-China summit next month.