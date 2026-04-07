MK Stalin Ramps Up Campaign Trail: Rhetoric Against BJP Intensifies

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin engaged directly with voters in Sirkazhi town, Mayiladuthurai district, as part of an outreach drive for the 2026 Assembly elections. Touring the area early morning, Stalin mingled with locals, pausing at a tea stall to solicit votes for the DMK-led alliance.

A large crowd gathered along his route, many eager to snap selfies and voice support. Contesting from Kolathur, Stalin has been ardently canvassing across the state, ahead of the crucial election set for April 23, with results announced on May 4.

On the offensive against the BJP-led Central government, Stalin lambasted policies such as the proposed three-language policy and criticized federal funding allocations. He accused the government of undermining Tamil Nadu's interests in a post on platform X and questioned BJP officials' transparency regarding state issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)