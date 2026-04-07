US Vice President JD Vance's Hungary Visit: A Boost for Orban

US Vice President JD Vance is set to visit Hungary's capital on Tuesday, signaling robust support from the Trump administration for Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Orban, in power since 2010, is facing a challenging election with his Fidesz party trailing against the center-right Tisza party.

Vance's visit, which includes attending one of Orban's campaign rallies, underscores the US's strategic support amid Orban's struggle in the polls. Orban's tenure has been marked by accusations of institutional control and limited press freedom, charges he denies. His firm stance on issues like immigration has garnered international far-right admiration.

Orban's ties with Trump are evident from Hungary's unique stance on Russian energy and past US sanctions exemptions. Vance's involvement in the campaign reflects a rare act of foreign political endorsement, highlighting the US's vested interest in Orban's electoral success.