Italy's Defence Minister Warns of Nuclear Madness Amid Iran Conflict
Italy's Defence Minister, Guido Crosetto, has raised concerns over escalating nuclear threats amid the Iran conflict, questioning U.S. global leadership under President Trump. Italy recently denied U.S. military aircraft permission to land in Sicily. Crosetto advocates for more courageous advisers and diplomacy to prevent further conflicts.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto has issued a stark warning on the escalating nuclear threats arising from the conflict with Iran, casting doubt on the United States' global leadership under President Donald Trump.
In a move aligned with other NATO allies hesitant to support America's aggressive stance, Italy refused last week to permit U.S. military aircraft to land in Sicily en route to the Middle East.
Crosetto, expressing concern over potential nuclear escalation, noted that events reminiscent of Hiroshima and Nagasaki could unfold. He prompted a call for braver advisory voices around Trump and urged diplomatic avenues to steer clear of further conflict.
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