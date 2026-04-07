Stalin Criticizes Fadnavis Over Madurai Metro Comments
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin sharply criticized Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for allegedly linking the approval of Madurai's metro project to the election of a BJP legislator. Stalin condemned such political bargaining and emphasized Tamil Nadu's development achievements despite challenges in funding from the Union government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:44 IST
- Country:
- India
In a fierce political commentary, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin lambasted Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for purportedly blackmailing voters over the Madurai Metro project.
Stalin took to social media, accusing Fadnavis of tying the metro's approval to the election of a BJP legislator, querying if this was appropriate behavior for a sitting chief minister.
Highlighting Tamil Nadu's progress under the 'Dravidian Model' of governance, Stalin critiqued the BJP's 'double-engine governance' as ineffective and insisted that the state has achieved substantial economic growth despite central challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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