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Cross-Strait Diplomacy: Cheng Li-wun's Pivotal China Visit

Cheng Li-wun, leader of Taiwan's pro-Beijing Kuomintang party, visits China for discussions on easing cross-strait tensions. Her visit may influence Taiwan's political climate and US-China relations, as President Xi aims to strengthen ties. Cheng faces domestic skepticism amidst growing international diplomacy dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:42 IST
Cross-Strait Diplomacy: Cheng Li-wun's Pivotal China Visit
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Cheng Li-wun, leader of Taiwan's pro-Beijing Kuomintang (KMT) party, embarked on a significant visit to China, intending to meet President Xi Jinping. The six-day trip aims to discuss strategies to de-escalate tensions between Taiwan and China, marking the first such visit by a KMT leader in a decade.

The visit occurs in a critical political context, as the US considers a substantial arms sale to Taiwan, potentially impacting China's diplomatic stance. Cheng's trip precedes US President Donald Trump's Beijing visit, where Taiwan is expected to be a focal point. The KMT leader's journey is labeled a 'journey of peace,' emphasizing dialogue over conflict.

Despite this, Cheng faces criticism within Taiwan, with political analysts branding her as opportunistic. Her willingness to engage Beijing is seen as controversial and has not garnered widespread public support. The visit may hold implications for upcoming local elections, positioning Cheng at a strategic crossroad between US and China relations.

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