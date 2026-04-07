Hungary's Tug of War: Vance's Critique and Orban’s Resilience

U.S. Vice President JD Vance sharply criticized what he described as "disgraceful" interference by the European Union in Hungary's election during a visit to Budapest. He praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, framing the leader as an ally of former President Donald Trump in defending Western civilization.

This visit emphasizes the perceived importance of Orban's re-election to Trump's MAGA movement. However, Vance's remarks have likely heightened tensions between Washington and European leaders who are concerned about Trump's foreign policy actions.

The critique focused on EU efforts allegedly aimed at undermining Hungary's economy and energy independence. Notably, Orban's relationship with Moscow amid the Ukraine conflict, including continued energy ties, remains a contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)