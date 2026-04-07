India's Election Commission Launches 2026 International Observer Program, Showcases Electoral Excellence

The Election Commission of India officially launched the International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP) for 2026, spotlighting the forthcoming general elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. The inauguration was led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar alongside Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at the India International Institute for Democracy and Election Management (IIDEM) in New Delhi.

During his opening remarks, CEC Gyanesh Kumar emphasized that elections are celebrated as festivals of democracy in India, conducted with a mission-driven approach. He encouraged participants to explore India's diversity during their visits. The first phase of the program sees delegates traveling to Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry from April 8 to 9, 2026.

The second phase shifts focus to the states of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu from April 20, 2026, onwards. The initiative attracts 43 delegates from 23 countries, including five representatives from foreign missions in Delhi. The delegates engaged with India's election technology through a hands-on demonstration with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at IIIDEM, expressing significant interest in India's electoral innovations and processes.

The program ensures that delegates can interact with experts to address any questions. During their visits, they are expected to tour dispatch centers, control rooms, and media monitoring facilities. On April 9, 2026, they will observe live polling in action.

As a flagship endeavor of ECI, the IEVP fosters international cooperation by providing a thorough insight into India's electoral framework and management strategies. It underscores India's role in global election innovation and democratic practices, sharing expertise with international bodies.