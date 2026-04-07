Global Tensions Surge as Strait of Hormuz Becomes Flashpoint

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres issued a stark warning as tensions rise between the United States and Iran, following a provocative statement by President Donald Trump.

In response to Trump's alarming assertion that an entire civilization may be threatened, Guterres called for urgent diplomatic efforts to prevent military escalation and emphasized the necessity of dialogue over conflict.

Meanwhile, efforts to ensure the vital Strait of Hormuz remains open have met setbacks as the UN Security Council failed to pass a resolution due to vetoes from Russia and China, raising concerns about global trade stability.