Sanctuary City Showdown: U.S. Customs Processing at Risk

In a potentially disruptive move, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin revealed the Department of Homeland Security might stop processing international travelers at major U.S. airports in sanctuary cities. Without the cooperation of local authorities on the federal government's immigration crackdown, this could hit trade and tourism hard.

The implications of such a step would reverberate through various sectors, especially hurting the FIFA World Cup slated for June. The cities on the list, including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, collectively saw over 50 million international travelers last year alone.

This consideration arises amidst a prolonged funding stalemate in Congress over President Trump's immigration policies. Mullin's comments underscore the clash between state and city law enforcement policies and federal immigration laws, seeking a delicate balance in the sprawling debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)