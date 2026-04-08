Stalin Defends Women's Free Bus Travel Against Modi's Criticism

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has strongly rebutted a comment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who argued that free bus travel for women could challenge the financial health of metro rail projects.

Addressing a poll campaign, Stalin decried Modi's remarks as evidence of lack of concern for women's progress. He stated that the free bus travel scheme is an 'economic revolution' fostering women's empowerment.

Stalin also criticized AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for allegedly capitulating to the BJP, quipping that the party has become the 'Amit Shah DMK.' He urged voters to support the re-election of the DMK for the continued advancement of Tamil Nadu under a 'Dravidian Model 2.0' government.

(With inputs from agencies.)