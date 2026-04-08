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High-Stakes Veto: China and Russia Block UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz Security

China and Russia vetoed a U.N. resolution urging coordinated efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz, citing bias against Iran. The U.S. criticized this move, noting it upheld Iran's blockade impacting global commerce. The resolution, softened to avoid military force, aimed to ensure safe navigation in the vital waterway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 04:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 04:04 IST
High-Stakes Veto: China and Russia Block UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz Security
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In a contentious vote at the United Nations, China and Russia exercised their veto power against a resolution aimed at safeguarding commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The resolution, criticized by China and Russia for being biased against Iran, was defeated despite support from 11 other Security Council members.

The thwarted resolution was brought forth by Bahrain, with an appeal to ensure safe navigation and prevent humanitarian aid blockages. The U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz, decried the vetoes by China and Russia, stating these actions risked escalating tensions and endangered global economic stability.

China and Russia have proposed an alternative solution that emphasizes de-escalating current conflicts and resuming diplomatic negotiations. The vetoed resolution had removed any clause for the use of force and instead called for defensive measures aligned with international cooperation.

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