High-Stakes Veto: China and Russia Block UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz Security

In a contentious vote at the United Nations, China and Russia exercised their veto power against a resolution aimed at safeguarding commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The resolution, criticized by China and Russia for being biased against Iran, was defeated despite support from 11 other Security Council members.

The thwarted resolution was brought forth by Bahrain, with an appeal to ensure safe navigation and prevent humanitarian aid blockages. The U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz, decried the vetoes by China and Russia, stating these actions risked escalating tensions and endangered global economic stability.

China and Russia have proposed an alternative solution that emphasizes de-escalating current conflicts and resuming diplomatic negotiations. The vetoed resolution had removed any clause for the use of force and instead called for defensive measures aligned with international cooperation.