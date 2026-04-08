Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Western Rhetoric on Iran Conflict

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has strongly criticized Western powers for their rhetoric regarding the ongoing conflict with Iran, labeling their language as 'despicable.'

Gandhi praised the courageous stance of Iranian citizens during these stressful times, noting the formation of human chains around vital resources in defiance of external threats.

The tension-laden environment has seen the US and Iran agree to a two-week ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, amidst escalating disputes over Iran's nuclear fuel stockpile.

(With inputs from agencies.)