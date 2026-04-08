Keir Starmer's Diplomatic Mission: Securing the Strait of Hormuz

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to travel to the Gulf this Wednesday, aiming to solidify diplomatic efforts to keep the Strait of Hormuz open following the recent U.S.-Iran ceasefire. His visit signifies the UK's commitment to ensuring regional stability and maintaining crucial global trade routes.

Starmer expressed his support for the ceasefire agreement reached overnight, highlighting its role in providing respite for both the region and the world. He emphasized the importance of working with international partners to uphold and sustain the ceasefire, turning it into a lasting solution while reopening the Strait of Hormuz permanently.

Despite criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the lack of support for American and Israeli military strikes on Iran, Starmer has actively engaged in multinational discussions on securing the Strait, a critical corridor for oil and gas trade. The trip, planned before the ceasefire announcement, aims to cement a diplomatic strategy for a sustainable resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)