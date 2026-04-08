Positive Signals: Polish Defense Minister Praises U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

The ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran has seen a temporary pause, with a two-week ceasefire in effect. On Wednesday, Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz responded positively to this development, reflecting optimism for future peace.

Kosiniak-Kamysz stated it was a welcome occurrence, highlighting that any step towards reducing tensions is constructive and should be encouraged. He further emphasized the importance of sustaining this momentum towards establishing a lasting peace.

Addressing reporters, the Polish Defence chief expressed hope that this ceasefire could be the beginning of a longer-term resolution, ultimately leading to the cessation of conflict between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)