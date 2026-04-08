Positive Signals: Polish Defense Minister Praises U.S.-Iran Ceasefire
Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz expressed approval of the two-week ceasefire in the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, describing it as a positive development. He expressed hope for the continuation and eventual establishment of a permanent ceasefire, marking a possible end to hostilities.
- Country:
- Poland
The ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran has seen a temporary pause, with a two-week ceasefire in effect. On Wednesday, Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz responded positively to this development, reflecting optimism for future peace.
Kosiniak-Kamysz stated it was a welcome occurrence, highlighting that any step towards reducing tensions is constructive and should be encouraged. He further emphasized the importance of sustaining this momentum towards establishing a lasting peace.
Addressing reporters, the Polish Defence chief expressed hope that this ceasefire could be the beginning of a longer-term resolution, ultimately leading to the cessation of conflict between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)