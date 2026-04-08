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Positive Signals: Polish Defense Minister Praises U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz expressed approval of the two-week ceasefire in the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, describing it as a positive development. He expressed hope for the continuation and eventual establishment of a permanent ceasefire, marking a possible end to hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:44 IST
Positive Signals: Polish Defense Minister Praises U.S.-Iran Ceasefire
  • Country:
  • Poland

The ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran has seen a temporary pause, with a two-week ceasefire in effect. On Wednesday, Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz responded positively to this development, reflecting optimism for future peace.

Kosiniak-Kamysz stated it was a welcome occurrence, highlighting that any step towards reducing tensions is constructive and should be encouraged. He further emphasized the importance of sustaining this momentum towards establishing a lasting peace.

Addressing reporters, the Polish Defence chief expressed hope that this ceasefire could be the beginning of a longer-term resolution, ultimately leading to the cessation of conflict between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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