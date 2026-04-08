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Guterres Applauds US-Iran Ceasefire as Middle East Seeks Peace

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes a two-week ceasefire by the US and Iran, urging immediate action to safeguard civilian lives and reduce suffering. He emphasizes adherence to international law for lasting peace and acknowledges the role of Pakistan and others in facilitating this agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:02 IST
Guterres Applauds US-Iran Ceasefire as Middle East Seeks Peace
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In a call for unity and peace, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has extended his approval to the recent ceasefire announcement by the United States and Iran.

This two-week cessation in hostilities is deemed crucial for protecting lives and minimizing the humanitarian toll across the region.

Emphasizing the principles of international law, Guterres urged all parties to adhere to the terms of the ceasefire in hopes of steering the Middle East towards enduring peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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