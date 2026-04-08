Guterres Applauds US-Iran Ceasefire as Middle East Seeks Peace

In a call for unity and peace, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has extended his approval to the recent ceasefire announcement by the United States and Iran.

This two-week cessation in hostilities is deemed crucial for protecting lives and minimizing the humanitarian toll across the region.

Emphasizing the principles of international law, Guterres urged all parties to adhere to the terms of the ceasefire in hopes of steering the Middle East towards enduring peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)