National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi has sharply criticized the Modi government's foreign policy, attributing India's exclusion from mediation talks between the US and Iran to this approach. Speaking from Budgam district in Kashmir, Mehdi highlighted that the US chose Pakistan as a mediator, despite India's historical ties with Iran.

Mehdi pointed out that India's foreign policy was once rooted in moral principles and non-alignment, a stance that is no longer apparent under Modi's leadership. He argued that India's acceptance of US and Israeli policies has eroded its regional influence and detracted from its position on global issues.

The MP cited Modi's visit to Israel and his silence on Iran's internal conflicts as critical mistakes, arguing these actions have isolated India internationally and impacted its relationships with China, Pakistan, and other neighbors.