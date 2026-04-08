TMC vs EC: A Clash Over West Bengal Elections
The Trinamool Congress delegation's brief meeting with the Election Commission ended on a contentious note with accusations about election arrangements in West Bengal. The TMC criticized the EC's perceived bias, demanding unbiased elections, while the EC promised fear-free and fair polls, highlighting tensions between the two entities.
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A meeting between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation and the Election Commission (EC) was marked by heated exchanges over the upcoming elections in West Bengal. The TMC claimed that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar told them to ''get lost,'' while the EC accused the delegation of causing disruptions.
The seven-minute meeting concluded with the EC's firm reassurance of fear-free, violence-free elections, countered by the TMC's allegations that the commission was influenced by the BJP. The TMC delegation, led by Derek O'Brien, raised concerns about voter disenfranchisement and alleged bias in the appointment of poll officials.
Post-meeting, TMC leaders criticized the EC's conduct and continued to question its neutrality, demanding elections free from external control and political bias. The election body, however, maintained its stance on conducting free and fair elections in West Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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