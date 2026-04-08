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Ceasefire Tensions: A Call for Restraint

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of respecting the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. He urged all parties to exercise restraint, citing the ceasefire as vital for diplomatic efforts towards peaceful conflict resolution. Sharif played a key role in establishing the truce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:06 IST
Ceasefire Tensions: A Call for Restraint
Shehbaz Sharif

Tensions between the United States and Iran threaten to escalate as Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for restraint amidst ceasefire violations. Sharif highlighted the fragility of the current truce and the potential risks if not upheld.

In a post on his official social media account, Sharif stressed the significance of adhering to the two-week ceasefire agreement. His remarks come as a plea to maintain diplomatic channels and encourage a peaceful resolution.

The Prime Minister, who was pivotal in negotiating the peace truce, emphasized that with commitment from all parties, diplomacy can lead the way in settling the conflict amicably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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